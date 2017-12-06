Punjab Assembly’s pre-Partition debate records procured from Pakistan

Badal informed how he had arranged the photocopies of records from Pakistan. He informed that the documents contained debates on various bills which will offer information about freedom struggle. (Express File Photo) Badal informed how he had arranged the photocopies of records from Pakistan. He informed that the documents contained debates on various bills which will offer information about freedom struggle. (Express File Photo)

Thanks to the efforts of Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, the state Legislative Assembly would be able to showcase in its library the debate records of pre-Partition Punjab, 70 years after partition. Badal helped procure the records from Pakistan. The debate records of Legislative Assembly of Combined Punjab (East and West) were handed over by Badal to Speaker Rana K P Singh at a function Tuesday. In 43 volumes, from March 23, 1937, to March 3, 1947, the historical documents would be kept at the Vidhan Sabha library.

Speaking at the function, the Speaker Rana K P Singh said that before Independence, the Assembly was representing the people of combined Punjab and these documents had huge historical importance. He said it would provide help to researchers interested in studying history of united Punjab before Independence.

He added the debate records would also give a glimpse of circumstances that existed in an undivided India. The Speaker appreciated the efforts of Finance Minister for collecting the documents.

Badal informed how he had arranged the photocopies of records from Pakistan. He informed that the documents contained debates on various bills which will offer information about freedom struggle. He said that copies of the record will be given to Haryana Legislative Assembly and National Archives of India too.

