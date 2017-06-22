Punjab Assembly ruckus: AAP MLAs thrown out of House, injured rushed to hospital

Punjab Assembly ruckus: AAP MLAs protest outside the assembly. Express Photo Punjab Assembly ruckus: AAP MLAs protest outside the assembly. Express Photo

There was ruckus outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh Thursday morning after Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were thrown out of the assembly by marshals following Speaker Rana KP Singh’s decision to suspend them for the day. AAP MLA Manjeet Singh Bilaspur from Nihal Singhwala constituency fell unconscious and had to be rushed to a hospital along with other injured MLAs.

In a rare show of unity, the Akali Dal MLAs walked out of the House in support of AAP, their colleagues in the Opposition. MLAs from AAP ally Lok Insaaf Party were also suspended for the day.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, AAP and Lok Insaaf Party MLAs were protesting after AAP chief whip Sukhpal Khaira and LIP MLA Simerjeet Singh Bains were disallowed from entering the Assembly. The two leaders were suspended by the Speaker till the end of the budget session.

Leader of Opposition and senior AAP leader HS Phoolka, however, speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, said they were not being allowed to raise issues concerning farmers. “Rahul Gandhi goes to Madhya Pradesh to meet protesting farmers but those who raise the issue here are beaten up.”

News agency ANI reported that a scuffle broke out between AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira and Lok Insaf Party’s Bains brothers who clashed with security officials outside the assembly. More details awaited.

