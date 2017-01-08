Punjab Assembly polls: SAD may field realtor from Kharar

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is likely to field realtor Ranjeet Gill from Kharar Assembly constituency. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is likely to field realtor Ranjeet Gill from Kharar Assembly constituency.

The final announcement about Gill's candidature may happen on Sunday after a core committee meeting. According to sources in SAD, Gill, who is owner of Gillco Valley- a private housing project, is associated with the party for a long time and is stated to be close to party president and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

However, Gill may have to face dissidence from within the party as senior SAD leader Ujagar Singh Wadali is vying for a party ticket for his daughter who is presently the chairperson of the Kharar Zila Parishad.

Sharing his point of view about the development, Gill said that he was consulted by the party and that he will contest the elections if he is asked to do so by the party high command. “It is upto the party and party men are bound to follow the directions,” he said.

Gill’s name is also being considered for Mohali as well. Sources revealed that a senior police officer felicitated the meeting of Gill with Badal. However, the ticket was later given to former IAS officer Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu.

Wadali had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2012 against Congress candidate Jagmohan Singh Kang. This time, Wadali wants his daughter to contest the elections.

A party leader on condition of anonymity said that Wadali was told by the Deputy CM that he wanted to give the ticket to a new candidate around a month back but he cited his seniority and demanded the ticket. The announcement was delayed because the party did not want any revolt.

If given a ticket, Gill will be facing Jagmohan Singh Kang of the Congress and Kanwar Sandhu of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).