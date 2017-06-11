Punjab budget session from June 14: Bracing for a storm, Congress MLAs to meet on June 13

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (PTI)

Gearing up to counter criticism by the Opposition in the upcoming Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly in the backdrop of sand mining controversy, the Congress will chalk out a strategy in a specially convened Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet here on June 13.

The meeting of all MLAs would be addressed by Punjab Chief Minister and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Captain Amarinder Singh. The ruling Congress is on the defensive ever since Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh’s former employees bagged contract of sand mines.

On the agenda for the specially convened meeting, expected to be attended by all MLAs of the ruling party, is a discussion on the various matters listed for the Budget session, scheduled from June 14 to June 23, said a spokesperson of PPCC. The CLP will deliberate upon the legislative business to be transacted in the Vidhan Sabha, and any other matter to be taken up in this session with the permission of the leader.

The Budget Session is scheduled to commence at 2 pm on June 14 with obituary references and will be adjourned sine die after the proposed legislative business on June 23. The discussion on the Governor’s Address would be held on June 16 and June 19, as per the schedule approved by the cabinet.

The Chief Minister has already indicated that several important decisions, with financial implications, will be announced during the budget session to fulfill some key poll promises of his government.

Amarinder had recently said at an event that while 140 decisions had already been taken by his government, promises involving financial issues had perforce to be deferred till the Budget.

