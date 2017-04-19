Punjab: Animal welfare team raids gaushala, flags lack of basic facilities, shortage of fodder for cows

A team of Animal Welfare Board (AWB) during a raid at the local gaushala located in Phase I industrial area found that the animals were not getting proper care and there was shortage of fodder. The members of the team also informed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) about the lack of facilities.

Mohan Singh Walia, the Executive Member of the board said that he received complaints from some of the volunteers who were working at the Gaushala who informed him that the Municipal Corporation (MC) was not making any arrangements for providing fodder to the cows.

“I came from Delhi to check the condition of the gaushala. I called the DC and asked her to make arrangements, the workers working in the gaushala told us that no MC official visits the place,” Walia alleged.

MC Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman, however, was not available for comments.

One of the worker at the gaushala told Chandigarh Newsline that the contractor was not coming to the gaushala due to which there were some problems but some local residents had extended financial support to them for purchasing fodder.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now