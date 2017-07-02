Angioplasty transmitted live from PGI to USA

A complex coronary angioplasty procedure was transmitted live from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research to an international cardiology conference at Orlando in USA on Saturday.

A PGI spokesperson said the institute was the only centre in north India to have performed live transmission of such a complex coronary angioplasty case to USA.

The surgery was beamed live from the PGI’s catheterisation lab of Advance Cardiac Centre (ACC) to 13th Annual Complex Cardiovascular Catheter Therapeutics (C3) conference.

“Professor Dr Rajesh Vijayavergiya from the cardiology department performed a complex and technically challenging coronary angioplasty of a 60-year-old woman, who got admitted in the cardiac centre with complaint of recurrent chest pain,” the spokesperson said.

Vijayvergiya said the surgery was “technically challenging and required great technical skills” along with the use of advance hardware. “Since left main is one of the most important and main vessels to supply heart, treating the same is always a battle of nerves,” he said. “PGIMER is among the handful centres in India where such kind of complex procedures are successfully performed on regular basis with use of advanced imaging modalities like intra-vascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT).”

