Utilisation of road tax in public domain: Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks report from Punjab govt

Punjab and Haryana High Court Punjab and Haryana High Court

THE Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a response from Punjab government on a plea seeking development of a website to keep information related to utilisation of road tax and the fee charged at toll barriers in the public domain.

Chandigarh resident, Bhupinder Singh Walia, in the plea has said the state should disclose the total amount of the road tax collected by the state from registration of vehicles and how much of the amount is spent on the construction and maintenance of the roads. “According to him (Walia), once an agreement is entered between the state and the concessionaire, the citizens cannot be penalised without being informed of the manner, in which the funds collected are utilised,” Justice Rajan Gupta said, while asking the Punjab government counsel to seek instruction on the matter.

The petitioner said the state should also put the total amount, incurred either by it or by the concessionaire towards the construction, upgradation and maintenance of a particular road or a bridge, on the website. He has also said the total amount incurred for collection of tolls should be put in the public domain.

Walia has also sought directions for the government to prescribe minimum qualifications for the staff at toll barriers and said the government should also “lay down a list of those with criminal background and involved in heinous crimes.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App