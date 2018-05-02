Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks Centre’s response on organ tranplants

Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a detailed response from Centre about organ transplants in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and asked it to apprise the court about any existing guidelines to spread awareness about organ donation. Centre has also been asked to inform the court about status of the proposed amendment in law regarding expansion of the definition of ‘near relatives’.

The division bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Anupinder Grewal passed the order in a PIL seeking uniform policy for organ transplantation in the court. The data relates to the organ transplants pertaining to past five years

Besides the data on number of hospitals and tissue banks registered in the region under the provisions of ‘The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994’, the division bench has also asked the Centre to submit hospital wise data of organ transplants including liver and kidney. The Centre has also been asked to explain the rules on use of organs from the cadaver donors and how the recipients are chosen.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App