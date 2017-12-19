Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks Centre’s opinion on demolishing old govt houses in Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court Punjab and Haryana High Court

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has now sought an opinion of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on its proposal of demolishing the old and dilapidated government houses in Sector 22 to replace them with multi-storied buildings. The opinion has been sought in view of the stated heritage status of the government buildings.

“The specific question to the Central Government, which administers UT is; whether Government houses can be removed from Sector 22, Chandigarh altogether in a phased manner and an equal number of multistoried houses/flats (can be) built in the adjoining Sectors 23 & 24, Chandigarh by re-modelling those Sectors to accommodate government officers/officials of the State of Punjab, State of Haryana and the UT administration in those Sectors and elsewhere in the master plan,” Justice Rajiv Narain Raina said in the order released on Monday.

The order was passed last week in a case on the condition of government houses and cremation grounds in the Tricity. Justice Raina in the order has suggested that the land left vacant after the demolition can be auctioned at market prices to support building infrastructure for the government houses in other sectors.

“Also to express opinion on the heritage status of Chandigarh other than what has been declared heritage by UNESCO recently in Capitol Complex. Accordingly, let notice be also issued to the Secretary to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi for the next date of hearing to elicit expression of the views of the Government of India… before of which they may feel concerned for the future of Chandigarh, the City Beautiful and the seat of three Governments,” the order reads.

The bench has also directed the Muncipal Corporation Chandigarh and HUDA, Panchkula, to place on record their respective proposed site plans regarding improvement and extension of cremation grounds.

“Similarly, Mr Jaswinder Gill, Sr. DAG, Punjab to get instructions regarding cremation ground in Mohali and to file an affidavit, whether it is functional or not as well to apprise as to what steps have been taken or are for maintenance/upgradation together with proposed site plans, if any, to provide a modern facility,” the order reads.

Regarding the cremation grounds in Panchkula, the HUDA had informed the bench that it has already made a provision for two cremation grounds in Sector 20 and Sector 28 with the respective area of 3.14 acres and 5.42 acres. “Though it is stated that both the cremation grounds are functional and maintained by HUDA, but (sic) during the course of hearing it transpires that they are not properly maintained…,” Justice Raina has said in the order.

The bench has now asked advocate S P Arora to visit both the cremation grounds and submit his report that whether they are functional or not and what steps are required to be taken to upgrade them. “HUDA/ Municipal Corporation, Panchkula will also look to the feasibility of upgrading other cremation grounds in all the nearby villages, so that they can take pressure off urban Panchkula,” the order reads.

The High Court has also issued notice to the Maharaja Aggarsein Sabha, Panchkula, which maintains the Manimajra cremation ground while also asking the UT’s Senior Standing Counsel Suvir Sehgal to inform the officials regarding the court suggestion of making it a park or garden.

