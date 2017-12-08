Punjab and Haryana High Court says, ‘No firecrackers on New Year’s eve’

Representational photo Representational photo

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Thursday ordered a ban on bursting of firecrackers on New Year’s eve and also asked the authorities, including law enforcement agencies, in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to strictly enforce the ban order on bursting of crackers during weddings and other celebratory functions.

A division bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Amit Rawal passed the order during the resumed hearing of the suo motu PIL on use of firecrackers during festivals in the region. The law enforcement agencies and pollution control boards should strictly ensure the compliance of the court order on ban of the bursting of crackers, the bench said.

The direction was passed after the bench observed that there was a “rampant” bursting of crackers at weddings.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App