Punjab and Haryana High Court orders expeditious trial, asks Mohali court to decide within four months

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the trial court at Mohali to expedite the trial of money laundering cases related to the high-profile Bhola drug case and ordered it to complete the trial “preferably within four months”. The order, which will also have a bearing on the ongoing ED probe against senior Akali Dal leader and former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia, has been passed by the division bench of Justices Surya Kant and Shekher Dhawan in a judgment released on Friday while rejecting Akali leader Maninder Singh Aulakh alias Bittoo Aulakh’s plea for bail.

The RD (Enforcement Directorate) has also been directed to make all efforts to ensure the presence of witnesses during the hearings fixed by the Special Court. Aulakh has also been asked to not create any hindrance in the disposal of the case.

“Looking at the totality of the allegations and nature of offence, as also the fact that the petitioner is a member of the gang of drug trafficking which operated in the State of Punjab, and huge quantity of drugs and arms & ammunition recovered… the Enforcement Directorate has collected sufficient material at least to make out a prima facie case that the petitioner accumulated a lot of wealth and is unable to explain the sources for the same, we do not consider it appropriate to order release of the petitioner on bail at this stage,” the order dated April 26 reads.

However, the court has noted it is also conscious that Aulakh has remained behind bars since 2015 and in view of that the trial judge needs to make every effort to complete the trial expeditiously. The judge has been asked to do it preferably within four months by giving short dates.

The division bench has said in the order the trial is at a stage where the documents, including sale deeds and other account statements which are relevant for the purpose of the decision under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, are to be examined. The court was informed that there are 46 witnesses in the case and out of the 15 witnesses are relevant in Aulakh’s case.

The Bhola drug racket was busted in 2013 and eight FIRs were registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Arms Act and other provisions of the law from 2013 to 2014.

Since the cases also involved the exchange of a large sum of money, the ED also started investigating the offences related to money laundering. Charge sheets have been filed against more than a 100 people to date in the eight FIRs. The ED, while opposing Aulakh’s bail plea, had told the court that he was found to be in possession of three kilograms of Pseudoephedrine and 500 grams of intoxicant powder, besides two motorcycles which were allegedly used for drug trafficking in the state.

The court was also informed by the ED that Aulakh is running a hotel in Amritsar and the offenses under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act are related to that property and several other immovable properties purchases in the name of his wife and other family members.

