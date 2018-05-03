Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar bids adieu to Chief Justice Vazifdar

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Bar Association on Wednesday bade farewell to the outgoing Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice S J Vazifdar, who is retiring on Thursday. Meanwhile, there was no confirmation from the Centre about the appointment of his successor till Wednesday.

The Bar members on Wednesday evening held a farewell for Chief Justice Vazifdar, who shared his experiences with lawyers on the occasion. High Court judges and executive committee members of the Bar and other lawyers were also present on the occasion. Vazifdar, who hails from Mumbai, was first sworn in as the additional judge of Bombay High Court in 2001 and later appointed permanent judge in 2003. He has remained at the helm of affairs in the Punjab and Haryana High Court since December 2014 when he was first appointed as the Acting Chief Justice and then as Chief Justice in August 2016.

The Supreme Court Collegium has already recommended the name of Justice Krishna Murari of the Allahabad High Court as the new Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Centre, however, is yet to announce its decision on the recommendation. Sources said both the states of Punjab and Haryana have given their assent to the proposed appointment.

Unless the Centre does not announce its decision on Murari’s appointment by Thursday or Friday, Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal, the seniormost judge of the High Court after the Chief Justice, could be appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court.

Pertinently, the Centre is yet to take a decision on another Collegium recommendation of appointing Justice Surya Kant, who is immediately junior to Justice Mittal in the High Court as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App