Punjab and Haryana HC tells UT Administration to give shelter to 79-year-old man

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the UT Administration to provide accommodation to 79-year-old Harbhajan Singh, who was thrown out of the Sector 15 Senior Citizen Home last year, in the Sector 43 Old Age Home till January 22. Harbhajan had moved HC seeking shelter, saying he may not be able to survive the winter without a roof on his head.

His lawyer HPS Rahi said other inmates of the old-age home had complained to the resident manager against “Harbhajan for losing cool on small matters” due to which he was thrown out.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App