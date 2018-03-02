Punjab and Haryana HC stays Punjab’s showcause order to bus operators

The notice covers route extensions, diversions, curtailment of some routes, and increase or decrease in the number of trips. The notice covers route extensions, diversions, curtailment of some routes, and increase or decrease in the number of trips.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the order of the Punjab State Transport Commissioner (STC) to Regional Transport Authorities to send show cause notices to bus operators plying buses on permits deemed “illegal” under the new transport policy.

The STC order was stayed by the High Court on Wednesday till March 15, after Rajguru Transport (Regd), a bus company that received a notice from the Regional Transport Authority, Patiala, on February 21, filed a petition saying the notice had “misinterpreted” the December 20, 2012, High Court direction to the government.

The notice followed the notification of the government’s new transport policy last month. The new policy was necessitated following the High Court order in December 2012 which struck down a few clauses in transport policy notified by Punjab government in 2011. The notice covers route extensions, diversions, curtailment of some routes, and increase or decrease in the number of trips.

Counsel for the petitioner said the December 2012 High Court order only pertained to route extensions, and had “nothing to do with the increase or decrease in trips or curtailment of the trips”. The counsel said other parameters were added by the STC on its own.

“I am yet to go through the detailed order. We will give a reply in court,” said Punjab Transport Secretary Sarvjit Singh. Told about the grounds of the petition mentioned in the order, Sarvjit said notices had been issued in conformity with the clauses of Motor Vehicles Act and we will submit a reply.

