Punjab and Haryana HC slaps Rs 25 Lac fine on HPSC

Setting aside the recruitment of six assistant professors of physical education hired as per an advertisement issued in 2009, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has slapped a fine of Rs 25 lakh on the Haryana Punjab Service Commission.

Petitioner Kuldeep Nara had argued that though HPSC had advertised 15 posts, it changed the criteria after the screening test, which is not allowed as per law.

