Punjab and Haryana HC sets aside GMCH decision on postgraduate seats of UT quota

IN A judgment set to alter the selection lists of MBBS students in the ongoing admissions for the postgraduate degree courses at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday set aside its decision to keep the postgraduate seats of UT quota limited to only those MBBS students who have completed their graduation in Chandigarh.

GMCH-32 has 125 postgraduate seats — 63 seats are for All India quota and 62 are for UT Chandigarh — out of which 15 per cent are reserved for Scheduled Castes. The seats of UT pool had been kept reserved only for those students who have completed their MBBS from within the city.

A division bench of Justices Mahesh Grover and Rajbir Sehrawat held that while the 63 All India quota seats will remain untouched, the GMCH-32 can reserve only 50 per cent (31) of the 62 UT Chandigarh seats for the students who have completed their MBBS from its own college.

It was not immediately clear whether the remaining 50 per cent (31) of the UT pool seats will now go to All India quota or have been directed to be kept for the students who have their domicile in Chandigarh.

The court in an interim order on May 7 had said that “we are prima facie of the opinion that one Medical College in Chandigarh has introduced an element of arbitrariness in the process. There is only one Medical College in the City of Chandigarh and with the allocation of 62 seats out of which 15% have to be deducted for Scheduled Castes, the remaining would be filled up from the incumbents who have passed M.B.B.S. examination from this very institute resulting in 100% institutional preference”.

GMCH-32 on Tuesday postponed its counselling for the postgraduate courses and in a notice said, “On the basis of pronouncement of judgment in CWP 8962/2018 titled Dr Chahat Bhatia Vs. GMCH & other and similar other connected cases, as well as on the advice tendered by the Senior Standing Counsel, the MD/MS mop-up round/counselling, which was scheduled on 15.05.2018 at 4 p.m., is deferred till further orders.”

Sources said the High Court judgment is likely to be challenged in the Supreme Court because it would lead to many changes in the selection list of the postgraduate courses. A detailed judgment of the case is likely to be made available to the parties in the case on Wednesday.

