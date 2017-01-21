Punjab and Haryana HC seeks report on female attendants in girls’ school buses

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Friday asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to carry out inspection of school buses and submit reports within three months on whether buses ferrying girl students have female attendants.

The special division bench, comprising justices Surya Kant and Ajay Tewari, also said it was surprising that despite having a provision for attendants in school buses, how could a child come under the wheels of a school bus in Panchkula earlier this week. The court also said that both the state government departments as well as Child Rights Protection Commission of the respective states should own responsibility for carrying out checks on school buses.

Both Punjab and Haryana governments have made a provision in their Safe School Vahan Policy that there should be a female attendant in the school bus ferrying girls and a male attendant in buses ferrying boys.