Punjab and Haryana HC seeks details of PU expenditure and shortfall

A DIVISION bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court suo motu on Wednesday reopened the case on financial problems of Panjab University and directed PU to submit all details related to its annual expenditure, which it needs for proper functioning, and the shortfall it faces in meeting its expenses.

A division bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Amit Rawal, while expressing concern over financial problems plaguing the university, said PU should always be considered a premier institute and a corpus has to be created for the university which can be utilised during any shortfall.

“We would like to have a little corpus…there should not be any objection from any side,” said the division bench, also expressing concern over the PU vice chancellor having to appear in court regularly for the hearing. The High Court has sought a response from all parties, including the city administration, in the case for their position on the matter and observed that the university expenditure is to be “borne by the Union of India, states and UT. When we say UT, we also mean the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation”.

After the retirement of Justice S S Saron, who had been hearing the case since last year, the case came up for hearing before the new PIL bench for the first time. When the division bench was informed that the Punjab government had not fulfilled the arrangement on its share of funds towards the university, the PIL bench observed that it would ensure that all its orders were implemented in letter and spirit.

PU had earlier submitted before the High Court that the UT Administration and Municipal Corporation were liable to carry out maintenance work of the University “otherwise, the university is to spend Rs 2 crores for maintenance out of the funds and grants of the university”.

The division bench of Justice Saron and Justice Avneesh Jhingan had earlier observed that it cannot stretch the case any further now as it had taken cognisance only because the university was on the “verge of closure”. The observations had come after the court was informed that PU was satisfied with the recent enhancement in grant given by UGC.

“The other issues, which are pending before this court, relate to proportionate enhancement of the deficit amounts of the previous years to be given by the Punjab government towards its contribution to the Panjab University,” note the HC bench in its July 11 order. The other issues also include the proposed affiliation of some of the Haryana colleges to the university and the corporation’s stand on the issue of maintenance of PU. The case will now be heard on October 6.

