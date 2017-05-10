Punjab and Haryana HC reserves verdict on fate of Ashutosh Maharaj’s body

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday reserved its judgment on the conflict over Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan (DJJS) head Ashutosh Maharaj’s body.

Since 2014, a two-member bench had been hearing the case of whether the body of the “clinically dead” godman should be cremated or allowed to be preserved as desired by his followers. The DJJS management has kept the body in a deep freezer, saying the spiritual head had gone into ‘samadhi’ (deep meditation) and would come out one fine day.

A single bench of the court in 2014 had given directions for the cremation of the body, but a number of appeals against the judgment has kept the matter alive.

