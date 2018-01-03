Punjab and Haryana HC: Panel to decide on abortion plea of minor rape victim

Two months after she approached doctors at a Mewat government hospital for termination of her pregnancy, a minor rape victim is now facing a situation in which her pregnancy has crossed the 20-week limit for abortion due to a delay by doctors in responding to her request, forcing her to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On Tuesday, the court ordered the Civil Surgeon, Nuh, to constitute a committee of doctors for examination of the 17-year-old on Wednesday. The court also directed the Director, Health Services in Haryana, to take action against officials and doctors responsible for the delay.

The teenager was 16 weeks and four days pregnant when she came to know about her condition but for weeks, no action was taken by the health authorities at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College Nalhar on her application for the termination.

She is now in the 24th week of her pregnancy.

Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill on Tuesday noted that the case did not fall within the exception provided by law for termination of the pregnancies crossing the 20-week limit, and directed the setting up of a medical board to examine her and give an opinion.

“However, keeping in view the fact that it is a case of unwanted pregnancy due to rape, it would be appropriate that the petitioner be examined afresh by a committee comprising at least two doctors, including a gynaecologist, to be constituted by civil surgeon, Nuh, who shall examine the petitioner and opine as to whether there is any abnormality in the foetus or as to whether continuance of the pregnancy would entail danger to the life of the petitioner,” the judge said in his order.

The bench added, “In case any such circumstances exist, the committee shall take a decision to terminate the pregnancy provided the same does not entail risk to the life of the petitioner other than the risks normally involved in such procedures/surgeries.”

