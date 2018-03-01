Punjab and Haryana HC notices to Chandigarh, police on rising chain snatching incidents

According to the plea, 161 incidents of chain snatching had taken place in Chandigarh during 2016. According to the plea, 161 incidents of chain snatching had taken place in Chandigarh during 2016.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Chandigarh Administration and the police on a public interest litigation against the rising incidents of chain snatching in the city.

A division bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Anupinder Singh Grewal sought a response from the authorities on the PIL before March 14. Advocate Hari Chand Arora in his plea cited the information received through RTI to contend that the Chandigarh Police has failed to curb the chain snatching incidents in the city.

According to the plea, 161 incidents of chain snatching had taken place in Chandigarh during 2016. The number increased to 238 during 2017. “During the first 50 days of 2018, as many as 43 incidents of chain snatching have already taken place. The figures of arrest of chain snatchers are quite low,” Arora said in the plea.

Quoting the information received through RTI, Arora said that the maximum incidents of chain snatching are taking place in the areas falling under Sector 34 and Sector 39 police stations. “Ninety-eight incidents of chain snatching took place in areas under jurisdiction of these two police stations during 2017,” the plea reads.

Stating that the CCTV cameras have been installed by the Chandigarh Administration only on borders, at the police stations, police posts, police headquarters, and at traffic lights, Arora said, however, “no CCTV cameras are installed at any other strategic points within Chandigarh. The RTI information further disclosed that not even a single snatcher has so far been caught in CCTV footage, which reveals that CCTV cameras installed at traffic light points are not being monitored properly”.

Arora has stressed the need to install more CCTV cameras inside the residential sectors and said the video feed can be “monitored by the welfare associations of sectors concerned”. He has also contended that more CCTV cameras should be installed by the Chandigarh Administration “at other strategic points on roads/crossings, which should be regularly monitored by the Chandigarh Police”.

