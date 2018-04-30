‘Principals should be counselled on how to do their job’

Arvind Rana Arvind Rana

A school should provide a healthy environment for students. In a recent case, an English PGT has alleged harassment by a principal of a government school on numerous counts. In such a scenario, what is the impact on students?

In an inquiry by the district education officials, there were reports that students were called to verify the details of the complaint lodged by the teacher against the principal. What kind of a message are we sending out to students? The job of a principal or school head is to maintain decorum and ensure smooth functioning of the school. Principals are not trained to do their job. They get time-scale promotions and are unaware of the nitty gritty of running a school. They are senior lecturer one day and principal the next day. In such a scenario, studies will suffer and results will be poor. The principals and heads are not up to the mark and are unaware of the Right to Education Act. In Open House sessions conducted by the child rights body here, students have expressed their concern that they do not get enough time with teachers as they are involved in non-academic duties such as managing school funds and scholarships.

According to a recent PIL filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, almost half the schools in Chandigarh are headless or functioning with officiating principals or school heads. In some cases they also have in-charges. How does this impact the functioning of a school?

When a school does not have a principal, a lot of administrative issues crop up. The principals and school heads are Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDO) of their schools and some are also given the charge of one or two schools nearby which are headless. They are not equipped to deal with issues that other schools face and hence there are chances of fund mismanagement that has also been highlighted in the PIL filed in the HC. A number of student-based activities are also adversely affected. A lot of funds come to these schools for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA). Within these you have different components such as salary fund, school fund, teachers’ training grant, grant for children with special needs and grant for teaching learning material, among others. Last year alone, SSA got Rs 70 crore and RMSA got Rs 4 crore. Now, for these schemes there is no physical audit. Only cash books are checked which can be easily manipulated.

Despite strict orders from the Central Board of Secondary Education and the UT Education Department, teachers are still being involved in non-academic duties. Why is this happening?

The education department is not doing anything to keep a check on these activities. Schools have to submit DISE (Unified District Information System for Education) records to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on the basis of which schools get points. In the category for ‘teachers on non-academic duties’, they simply write 0. But the ground reality is quite different as teachers are involved in handling funds and scholarships, mostly clerical work that is not their responsibility. The department only issues advisories and seeks compliance reports, but does nothing to keep a check. The SSA and RMSA audits are also done by teachers. In turn, students suffer and their poor results are a proof of the same.

Do you think a lack of regulation in policies such as deputation and promotion also have a negative impact on teachers and hamper the progress of schools?

Deputation and promotion issues are separate from mismanagement by principals and school heads. This is a specific issue of a school as many heads don’t have the knowledge of how to run their schools and harass teachers into doing their work for them. If teachers don’t obey their orders, there is a direct impact on their annual confidential reports (ACR). In the recent case in GMSSS-44, the principal called the cops as she could not handle an argument with her own teachers. This is the school’s internal issue, teachers are not criminals.

What are the solutions and the road ahead?

I feel that principals should not just be promoted on the basis of their seniority. They should undergo screening and a crash course in running a school before they take up the responsibility. They should also be made aware of the Right to Education Act and should be counselled separately on how to handle activities inside the school. Teachers are not trained to be accountants and the department should introduce serious remedial measures if they want to improve the results. At least for a month every year, teachers are involved in non-academic duties during school hours. Before the assembly elections last year, at least 100 teachers were out of school for two months as they were functioning as booth level officers. The DEO must come forward to rescue teachers and students as involvement of teachers in non-academic duties prohibits them from giving their 100 per cent in classrooms. It is also a severe violation of Section 27 of the RTE Act. The child rights body must also take up this issue as it is directly affecting the students.

