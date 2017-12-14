Punjab and Haryana HC extends stay on cancellation of WWICS licence

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has expressed a strong disapproval at the Punjab government’s conduct in the litigation on question of World Wide Immigration Consultancy Services (WWICS)’s licence while extending the stay on cancellation of its licence till December 21.

The administrative order on cancellation was earlier found to be violative of a High Court direction which had restrained the administration from passing any final order in the matter. On the same day the stay was granted, the Mohali Deputy Commissioner had cancelled the company’s licence.

The division bench of justices Mahesh Grover and Raj Shekhar Attri in an order passed on Monday said that “the anxiety of the state to hastily pass an order and make a wrong assertion does not augur well” and it “could have very well taken it to be contumacious and an obstruction in the course of justice but we rest the matter here.”

The adverse remark from the bench has come in the backdrop of the cancellation of WWICS’s licence despite the stay and also a Deputy Advocate General’s submission that advocate Anil Malhotra, who had been representing the state in the case, was not authorised to do so.

