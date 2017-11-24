Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses woman’s plea seeking CBI probe into son’s death

“The plea to register the FIR of murder and transfer the investigation to some other agency i.e. Central Bureau of Investigation, is without any merit,” Justice Kuldip Singh said. (File) “The plea to register the FIR of murder and transfer the investigation to some other agency i.e. Central Bureau of Investigation, is without any merit,” Justice Kuldip Singh said. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a plea of a mother seeking CBI probe into her son’s death at a Chandigarh hotel in July 2016 and held that there is no evidence of any foul play in the death and the police have properly investigated the case.

Gagan Chada had been found unconscious at a Sector 34-A hotel on July 27 and was later declared dead at a private hospital. While the family alleged Chada was murdered in his hotel room, the police had found there was no external injury on his body and doctors had said the cause of death in the case “is cardio respiratory arrest as result of aspiration of gastric contents in the presence of alcohol and narcotics substance…”

“There is no evidence of foul play in the death of Gagan Chadha, therefore, I am of the view that the police has properly investigated the case. Hence, the plea to register the FIR of murder and transfer the investigation to some other agency i.e. Central Bureau of Investigation, is without any merit,” Justice Kuldip Singh said in the judgement pronounced on Wednesday.

While the family members had told the High Court that Chada had no history of illness and “will never consume alcohol,” they had also alleged that alcohol and narcotics were forcibly fed on him. However, the High Court rejected the contention also saying, “postmortem report makes it clear that no force was used on the deceased”.

Chandigarh SSP Nilambari Jagadale in an affidavit dated November 11 told the High Court that Chada had “died due to cardiac arrest due to consumption of alcohol and narcotics” and had “history of consumption of drugs and on the fateful night, he consumed drugs along with alcohol”.

“As per medical opinion of the Medical Officer of GMSH Sector 16, consumption of 93.8 mg of alcohol (amount as per the PMR was found in blood of Gagan Chadha) along with narcotics, can cause unconsciousness in combination. Doctor further opined that possibility of drugs being administered to the deceased forcibly is not likely as there is no external mark of injury found in the postmortem of dead body,” the SSP said in the report.

