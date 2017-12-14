Punjab and Haryana HC contempt notice to defence secretary over failure to release disability pension

“Notice to show cause why proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act should not be taken against the respondents for violation of aforesaid order for 08.02.2018,” Justice Rajan Gupta said in the order passed on Monday. “Notice to show cause why proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act should not be taken against the respondents for violation of aforesaid order for 08.02.2018,” Justice Rajan Gupta said in the order passed on Monday.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a contempt notice to Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra on a plea alleging the Defence Ministry and Army failed to implement a 2014 order asking them to release the disability pension to a former Signalman, who had been earlier discharged from the service due to health problems.

The plea filed by 55-year-old Jagdev Singh through advocates Balbir Singh and Rapton said the High Court in May 2014 had set aside an order passed by the Armed Forces Tribunal in March 2013 and directed the authorities “to grant disability pension to the petitioner and also to consider rounding off the pension in view of (official) letter dated 31.01.2001 within a period of three months from today.”

“Notice to show cause why proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act should not be taken against the respondents for violation of aforesaid order for 08.02.2018,” Justice Rajan Gupta said in the order passed on Monday. Advocate Rapton said Jagdev is a resident of Himachal Pradesh and had been discharged from the service due to an anxiety-related health issue. He had been denied the service benefits and AFT Chandigarh had also dismissed his plea for it in 2013, his counsel said.

“A division bench of the High Court had set aside the order of the AFT and ordered release of his pension but despite repeated communication with the authorities, the order was not being implemented. We were again forced to approach the High Court with a contempt plea against the officials.”

