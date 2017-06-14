Punjab and Haryana HC allows termination of pregnancy of rape victim, a minor

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File Photo) Punjab and Haryana High Court (File Photo)

A 17-year-old girl who was raped in April this year in Hoshiarpur has been allowed to terminate her 10-week pregnancy by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has asked the doctors to take her consent before carrying out the medical surgery since she will attain the age of 18 later this month.

The girl was allegedly raped by one Rakesh Kumar of Hoshiarpur district. The victim, a class XII student, had not initially told her family about the incident due to which the pregnancy remained unknown till it entered seventh week.

On June 1, her father moved the High Court saying the pregnancy had caused “mental anguish, agony and injury to the mental health” of his daughter and it should be allowed to be terminated. He had also prayed for preservation of the “tissue of the foetus to enable the investigating agency to send it for DNA test” to prove the rape.

Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, while allowing the termination of pregnancy, said that “as a matter of abundant caution keeping in view the fact that the girl will attain majority on June 26, 2017,” her consent will also be taken by the doctors in addition to the permission of her parents, which is mandatory as per law in cases of pregnant woman of below 18 years of age, before conducting the operation.

“The tissue of the foetus shall be preserved and the report of DNA identification of the foetus shall be sent to Senior Superintendent of Police of Hoshiarpur,” Justice Grewal said.

