Punjab: Amid Shahkot bypoll heat, Parminder Bajwa removed as SHO by govt, brought back by EC within 5 days

Amid allegations and counter-allegations over registration of a case against Congress candidate for Shahkot bypoll Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, mystery shrouds the removal and resaddling of Inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa as SHO at two different police stations falling in Shahkot Assembly constituency.

Bajwa, posted as SHO of Mehatpur police station, is at the centre of a controversy for booking ruling party bypoll candidate. He was removed as SHO of Shahkot following a “feedback” by ex-minister Rana Gurjit Singh on April 28. Five days later on May 3, he was posted as SHO of Mehatpur.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on Monday, told the media that “Bajwa was transferred out of Shahkot following an adverse feedback by Rana Gurjit Singh on allegations of moral turpitude.” Amarinder said the case against Sherowalia was the “SHO’s way of getting back”.

Intriguingly, the government had transferred Bajwa, posted as SHO, Shahkot, in a jiffy soon after the Code of Conduct was announced on April 28. But he was soon back in Mehatpur on May 3, this time following Election Commission’s orders. A government official said the transfer was made a few minutes before the orders of EC about Model Code of Conduct reached the government on paper. When Bajwa was transferred, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) made it an issue stating the government had transferred him out without EC’s permission.

Sources revealed that Rana Gurjit, who was instrumental in getting Bajwa posted as SHO in Shahkot a year ago, was upset as he was not allegedly “cooperating” with him. Rana Gurjit is MLA of Kapurthala. Both Shahkot and Mehatpur police stations fall in Shahkot constituency. Sherowalia, who was nurturing the constituency, is a prodigy of the ex-minister.

The EC picked Bajwa from a panel of three police officials. The panel was prepared by SSP (Jalaandhar Rural) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, who had himself removed him as Shahkot SHO. The SSP sent the panel to the Department of Home that finally submitted it to the EC.

Sources said the issue as to how he got saddled as SHO again is being discussed in the internal meetings of the government also. “This is shocking. If the panel had to go to EC, how come the CMO was not taken into confidence? A discussion should have taken place,” said an official of the government.

The government, claimed sources, is closely watching the role of SSP but nothing could be done against him as of now. Amarinder himself said his government could not take any action against anyone in Shahkot as poll code was in force. “Shahkot is under EC rule now. I can only urge upon the EC to look into the issue and get an inquiry done. My police cannot do it on its own. But the EC can get my police team to get an inquiry done,” Amarinder told the media. Bhullar was not available for comments despite calls. Rana Gurjit refused to comment on the matter.

