AAP’s Ropar MLA booked on landlady’s complaint

The Ropar police have booked local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amarjeet Singh Sandoa for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman, assault and criminal intimidation. The MLA was said to be at large since the case was registered on the complaint of a Chandigarh resident.

In her complaint, the woman has stated that she has a house at Giani Jail Singh Marg in the city, which she gave on rent to Sandoa in October 2016 for a monthly rent of Rs 30,000. She alleged Sandoa stopped paying the rent since March this year and and also threatened her. When she came to her house along with one of her relatives on Saturday and asked Sandoa to pay the pending rent, the MLA started abusing her and pushed her due to which she fell on the road, she has alleged.

The woman has also alleged in her complaint that Sandha used foul language against her and pulled her dupatta in an attempt to outrage her modesty.

The complainant also told the police that Sandoa had got signatures of the caretaker, Ram Bhajan, on a blank page.

Following the complaint, a case under sections 323 (assault) 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 506(criminal intimidation), 294 (using obscene language) and 509 of the IPC has been registered against the MLA at Ropar City police station.

