Bhagwant Mann’s appointment may end up weakening party: Kanwar Sandhu

In further display of fissures within the party, senior AAP leader and Kharar MLA, Kanwar Sandhu, has spoken out against the appointment of Bhagwant Mann as the state convenor saying that the move may end up weakening the party instead of strengthening it.

Sandhu, who is currently on a private visit to Canada, posted his comments on his Facebook page. Commenting on the appointment of Bhagwant Mann and that of Aman Arora as co-convenor, Sandhu said that instead of rejuvenating and strengthening the Punjab unit of AAP, the manner of its reorganisation could end up weakening it.

“Monday’s exercise should have been preceded by an honest stocktaking, fixation of responsibility and introspection of party’s performance in 2017 Punjab polls. And this should have been done by MPs, MLAs and old volunteers in and outside Punjab. Who were the people responsible for what happened? Was the overall strategy correct? This should have been followed by charting up of a clear roadmap of the Punjab unit for the future,” Sandhu said.

He added that reorganising the party by merely changing horses without any introspection is repeating the same mistakes that resulted in party’s debacle in 2017 Assembly polls.

“What is worse is that we have gone ahead with its reorganisation without listening to the overseas and NRI units whose support was overwhelming. Many of them have met me in Toronto and expressed their disappointment. That does not augur well for the party. I wish the Punjab senior leadership had gotten together, brainstormed and shown a unity of purpose, at least now,” he added.

The Kharar MLA then went on to say that the party had unfortunately decided to move ahead towards the Gurdaspur bypoll and then the 2019 Lok Sabha polls somewhat divided and blindfolded yet again. “I remain committed to the party, but it is important to speak out one’s mind. I hope I am proven wrong in the coming months,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, AAP’s Amritsar Lok Sabha byelection candidate Upkar Singh Sandhu also attacked Kejriwal for appointing Mann as state convenor.

Sandhu alleged Mann was addicted to liquor and favoured Khaira as AAP’s chief whip in the state.

“It is a blunder to appoint Mann as party president. He is always under the influence of alcohol. He cannot leave his house without consuming liquor. The party was already suffering due to mistakes committed by the Delhi leadership and now they have made the biggest mistake of all time by appointing Mann,” said Sandhu.

