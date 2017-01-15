Punjab: A day later, 3 held for thrashing NRI during Lohri

Three people, including a man and his son have been arrested for thrashing an NRI, who intended to stop them from manhandling his sister-in-law during the Lohri celebrations in Sector 22 on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night.

The accused were identified as Kamaljeet Singh, his son, Gurkamalpreet Singh and one Harwinder Singh, all residents of Sector 22.

The victim, Rajesh Rana, who had come from Canada to meet his relatives last month, received severe head injuries and got more than a dozen stitches on his head. Sources said the sister-in-law of Rana, Harmesh Devi, who is a government school teacher was also manhandled by the father and son duo and received minor injuries.

The incident took place when Harmesh Devi tried to park her car on the road outside her house in Sector 22, but Kamaljeet Singh, who resides next door, started arguing that the particular parking space is reserved for his car. Rana along with his other family members had come to Harmesh’s house to celebrate Lohri.

When the Harmesh told him that she move the car after the celebrations ended, Kamaljeet started to argue with her.

Police sources said the it irked Rana, who intervened. Meanwhile, Kamaljeet summoned his son, Gurkamalpreet, who along with his friend, Harwinder arrived on the spot and started thrashing the NRI and also pushed the woman. In his statement to police, the woman stated that the three accused attacked Rana with bricks injuring him severely on the head and legs.

He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, in a police gypsy and discharged after receiving a dozen stitches on his head. Inspector Ranjeet Singh, SHO of Sector 17 police station, said that a case under various charges including thrashing, illegal confinement, threatening with dire consequences and common intention was lodged against trio. Later, accused were released on regular bail. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.