Punjab: 51-year-old man killed as car hits bike

A 51-YEAR-OLD man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car at Manimajra on Friday morning. Police said the accused was arrested. According to the police, the victim, identified as Mohar Singh, a resident of Mohali, worked at the Motor Market in Manimajra. The incident happened in the morning at BSNL turn, the police said.

The police said that the accused driver, identified as Saurabh, was arrested. “The victim was taken to Manimajra primary health centre, and doctors declared him brought dead,” said a police official from Manimajra police station. He said that the victim suffered serious head injuries.