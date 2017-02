In a head-on collision with a speeding truck, three residents including two brothers and one girl of Bartana village, on a motorcycle, were killed near Raipurrani Monday. The incident took place when the three victims were going towards Panchkula from the side of Raipurrani around 1pm. The deceased were identified as Devinder Singh, 21, Gurinder Singh, 19 and Jatinder Kaur, 18.