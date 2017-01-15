Punjab: 21-year-old man found dead, case registered

Mohali police found a body of a 21-year-old man near Hanuman Mandir here Saturday. The man, identified as Harpreet Singh, was unconscious. Police rushed him to the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 where he was declared dead.

The man was a resident of Sector 34. According to the police, Harpreet was an alcoholic and used to drink in excess. He had liquor with his friends, who abandoned him subsequently in Phase 3B2. The police has started investigations and registered a case against unidentified persons.