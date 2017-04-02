Punjab: 21 IAS, 30 IPS officers shifted in latest reshuffle by government

In another reshuffle, the Punjab government on Saturday transferred 21 IAS officers. Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, special principal secretary to CM, has been given the additional charge of director, information and public relations (DIPR), relieving Varun Roojam of the additional charge. Roojam is posted as special secretary, health. D P Reddy, additional chief secretary, local government, has been posted in industries and commerce department in addition to investment promotion in place of Anirush Tewari. Tewari has been posted as principal secretary, finance, in place of Satish Chandra, who has been posted as additional chief secretary, development, relieving Nirmaljit Singh Kalsi of additional charge.

Vini Mahajan, additional chief secretary, health, has been shifted to housing and urban development in place of Vishwajeet Khanna. Anjali Bhawra, principal secretary, planning, has replaced Vini. Hussan Lal, secretary, health, has replaced Anjali Bhawra. Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary, NRI affairs, is now principal secretary, labour. Kirpa Shankar Saroj, principal secretary, welfare, has replaced Sanjay Kumar. V K Singh, Chief Electoral Officer, will also hold additional charge of financial commissioner, cooperation, subject to approval of Election Commission of India. Kahan Singh Pannu, secretary (irrigation) is now secretary (technical education), replacing Rakesh Kumar Verma. Krishan Kumar, secretary (expenditure and personnel) has also been given additional charge of employment generation.

Shruti Singh, managing director of Punjab Infotech, is also CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion. M S Narang, additional CEO, is also MD PRTC now. A total of 30 IPS officers were also transferred in the reshuffle. The number of DGPs in Punjab rises to eight from six after the reshuffle as two new posts of DGPs, DGP Railways and DRG Human Rights, are created by upgrading the posts. ADGP Railways Jasminder Singh has been appointed as DGP Railways and ADGP Policy and Rules S Chattopadhayaya has been posted as DGP HRD.

1998-batch IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who was Director Bureau of Investigation, has been transferred as ADGP Internal Vigilance Cell and Human Rights, a charge held by same batch IPS officer Prabodh Kumar who has been posted as new Director Burerau of Investigation replacing Sahota. IPS officers G D Pandey and Mohammad Mustafa replace each other, Pandey posted as DGP Punjab State Human Rights Commission, a charge held by Mustafa who goes as DGP-cum-Commandant General, PUnjab Home Guards and Director Civil Defence in place of Pandey. Rakesh Chandra who has been promoted to the rank of ADGP has been posted as ADGP special operations group by creating the new post of ADGP “in dying cadre of absorbed officers”.

Varinder Kumar has been posted as IG Intelligence, replacing R K Jaiswal who has been posted as IG Crime in place of Kumar. Ashish Chaudhary, who was DIG Patiala Range, has been shifted as DIG Bathinda R?ange. SSPs of four districts have also been shifted. Swapan Sharma, who was SSP Bathinda has been posted as AIG Counter Intelligence, Punjab and Inderbir Singh, who was SSP Sangrur has been posted as AIG Personnel-I, Punjab. Naveen Singla, who was SSP SBS Nagar, goes as SSP Bathinda. PPS Rajjit Singh, who was recently posted as SSP Khanna has been shifted as Deputy Commissioner of Police Jalandhar.

