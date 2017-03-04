Punjab: 2 key makers open jammed lock, make off with valuables

CLAIMING TO be key makers, two turbaned youths stole a gold bracelet from the house of an elderly NRI woman in Sector 40 on Thursday. Asha Sharma, the wife of a retired Army officer, lodged an FIR at Sector 39 police station on Friday. The youths also took away one air ticket of British Airways of Canada from the wooden almirah.

According to the victim, the two turbaned youths were roaming in the street and claimed to be key makers. She called them for opening a jammed lock of her wooden almirah. She went to the kitchen when one of them asked her to bring some oil for pouring into the lock.

Police said when the woman returned to the room from the kitchen, both the youths had run away after taking a gold bracelet and one air ticket from the almirah. The police said when the incident happened, the woman was alone at her house. She is scheduled to go to Canada in the next fortnight.