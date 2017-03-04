Punjab: 2 convicted for kidnapping, rape of minor

A local court sentenced a resident of Panipat to rigorous imprisonment (RI) of ten years for raping and kidnapping a child. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 31,000 on the accused, Lakhwonder. The court also sentenced a co-accused resident of Mohali, Lakhwinder Singh to imprisonment of 5 years for conspiring to kidnap the victim. Lakhwinder was asked to pay a fine of Rs 11,000.

Watch What Else is Making News



The case was registered in Manimajra police station on April 21, 2016. The father of the victim had alleged that his daughter had gone to a gurdwara when the two accused kidnapped her. They took her to a hotel in Sector 52 and raped her.