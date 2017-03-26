Punjab: 19-year-old alleges rape for 2nd time by two men who got ‘clean chit’

A 19-year-old girl has alleged rape by two men who has got “clean chit” from the police after they allegedly raped her three years back.

The woman is currently at at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana after she tried to end her life Friday. In her statement to the police, the girl has alleged that in October 2014, four men had raped her, of whom two are undertrials while two were given a clean chit by the police.

She further alleged that on Wednesday, the two men who got clean chit raped her again near Preet Palace. The two suspects have been identified as Narinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Soni.

The victim’s father alleged that his daughter, who works as a nurse, was coming back from work when the two suspects kidnapped her near Preet Palace and took her to an isolated place where they raped her.

Police have registered an FIR but are yet to make arrests.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atam Nagar Ramandeep Singh said, “In 2014, the girl had lodged a rape case against four persons at Daba police station, but two of them were cleared in the inquiry. We are probe the girl’s allegations.”

