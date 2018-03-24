Punjab: 18 years on, HC acquits man convicted of wife’s ‘dowry death’

During the pendency of the appeal, the accused had been granted bail and his mother – also an accused in the case, died. During the pendency of the appeal, the accused had been granted bail and his mother – also an accused in the case, died.

Eighteen years after the police booked him for his wife’s alleged murder and 14 years after a trial court on the basis of her diary entries convicted and sentenced him along with some relatives to ten years’ imprisonment on charges of ‘dowry death’, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, after reading the same diary, has acquitted a Sangrur man and other accused while holding that his wife’s death was a suicide caused by “misunderstandings and unfulfilled expectations”.

During the pendency of the appeal, the accused had been granted bail and his mother – also an accused in the case, died. The couple’s daughter, in the meantime, has turned 18 years old. Nine hearings took place in the 2004 appeal case since 2014. Justice Anita Chaudhary in the judgment released earlier this week said the trial court had “misdirected itself” and “had fallen in error in appreciating the evidence.”

The husband, his two brothers and their mother were the accused in the case. The trial court in 2004 had held that the accused “was silent as to how [the victim] had died … they had things to hide and it was case of demand of a Maruti car.” While the accused were freed of the charge of murder, the Sangrur court convicted them under Section 304-B of IPC for the death attributed to the harassment related to dowry.

The marriage had taken place in 1997. A month after the birth of their daughter in May 2000, the husband brought her wife back to their home but she died the same night. A complaint was lodged by the woman’s parents, who alleged that while leaving, their daughter had told them that her “mother-in-law, husband and Jeth (elder brother of her husband) would kill her or she would die on account of harassment by them.”

A diary maintained by the woman, a government school teacher, was crucial evidence in the case besides the oral statements of the 12 witnesses. While the defence counsel had contended that there was no evidence to prove the harassment charge and in contrast the husband after marriage had changed the nomination of his insurance policy in his wife’s favour, the government counsel had submitted that her writings spoke about her harassment and the accused had not even informed her family about the death.

Justice Chaudhary, after perusing the diary in the final order, has noted, “The girl was not happy. She had expectations. She admits that her husband loved her but in his own way but there was no understanding between them. She respected him and did not want the husband to be sad and she had also commented that if she remained sad, it would make her husband sad as well. Some lines are about her expectations as she was educated and made to do household chores. None of the writings refer to any demand by any member of the family.”

The court has observed that the victim was educated and would pen her thoughts. “It was easy for her to leave a note or even call her parents before she took the extreme step in case she was tortured, harassed. She preferred to die in silence. She was unable to clear the mis-understanding with the husband. She was dejected. She had love for her husband and had spoken about some mistake she had committed,” the order reads.

