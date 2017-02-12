Punjab: 151 people visit police stations under the ‘Know Your Case’ scheme

Continuing its “Know Your Case Scheme”, the Chandigarh Police on Saturday said 151 persons visited police stations and units to know the status of their cases and complaints. “All SHOs as well as I/Os and In-Charges of other units i.e. CIA, Cyber Crime cell, CAW, Operation Cell staff and Traffic Inspectors were present in their respective police stations/units and Traffic Lines, Sector 29,to attend the complainants,” said a police statement issued on Saturday.

According to the police, this unique scheme was launched by Chandigarh Police in 2013 under the title “Know Your Case” to bring greater transparency and accountability to police functioning. Under this scheme, residents visit the concerned police stations/units and Traffic Lines in Sector 29, Chandigarh to check the status of their cases and complaints.