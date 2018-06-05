Punjab: 1,000 PSEB staffers under lens for ‘drug, alcohol addiction’

1000 PSEB staffers beiong closely watched for drug, alcohol addiction (Representational) 1000 PSEB staffers beiong closely watched for drug, alcohol addiction (Representational)

Nearly 1,000 employees of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), posted in 11 branches with their offices in the PSEB headquarters building, are under scanner for allegedly being addicted to drugs, alcohol or other forms of psychotropic substances. Heads of all these branches have been directed to secretly prepare a list of all such employees.

After receiving several complaints of PSEB employees allegedly consuming liquor and drugs on PSEB’s premises, Secretary (PSEB), Hargunjeet Kaur had ordered an inspection of the entire building a few days ago. During the inspection conducted by a team of officials of PSEB, a large number of empty liquor bottles and used syringes were found in the building’s washrooms.

On June 1, a circular was issued to heads of all the 11 branches to identify employees who are addicted to drugs or alcohol.

The 11 branches that function from PSEB’s headquarters in Mohali include Establishment, Accounts, Examination-I & II, Open School, Paper Cell, Text Book Cell, Publication, Association, Computer Cell and Estate Office.

The circular, titled ‘Secret’, and with the subject line – “Submission of secret report of employees who are addicted to drugs/ alcohol”, read, “Please ensure to secretly compile and submit the list of all the employees working under you who are addicted to alcohol or drugs by 11 am on June 1”. The circular was also issued the same day. It added, “This circular be considered extremely important”.

Sources told The Indian Express that the list was yet to be compiled and submitted to the PSEB Secretary. PSEB Secretary Hargunjeet Kaur told The Indian Express that “once the list of such employees is prepared, suitable action will be taken”.

Sources said there were a large number of employees who were consuming liquor, after office hours, in the PSEB’s building. “Opium consumption is common. However, there are a few who are in the habit of consuming drugs or alcohol during office hours. Most of the time, these addicts use washrooms to take drugs. Such employees will now be identified and may face stern action,” said a senior PSEB official.

