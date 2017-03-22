Punjab: 1 killed as truck overturns

Abhishek Dubey Abhishek Dubey

A 33-YEAR-OLD man was killed after being crushed under a truck that overturned near Radha Soami light point in Airport Road in the early hours of Tuesday. The truck driver fled after the incident. The police have registered a case against an unidentified person and have seized the truck.

The police identified the victim as Abhishek Dubey. He was working in the printing sections of a national daily newspaper and was living in Kharar with his family. Dubey hails from Allahabad. He was returning home after finishing his shift.

According to the police the accident took place around 2.30 am on Tuesday when Dubey was returning home. When he reached the Radha Soami light point, he came under the truck that was coming from the opposite direction. The police said the truck driver was trying to avoid hitting a car that was on the vehicle’s right side but the driver lost control and the truck overturned.

Dubey’s body was pulled out from under the truck with the help of a JCB machine. The body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, the police said.

