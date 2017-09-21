Punajb High Court denies relief to Ryan owners on bail plea

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File) Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday refused to grant any interim protection from arrest to the owners of Ryan International Group of Institutions and issued notice to the Haryana government for a response in the case before deciding on the anticipatory bail pleas moved by the group’s founding chairman Augustine Pinto, managing director Grace Pinto and their son Ryan Pinto.

A battery of lawyers representing the trio appeared before the single bench of Justice Inderjit Singh in the morning for pre-arrest bail for the school trustees and the group CEO Ryan, but could not convince the High Court bench for a stay on their possible arrests in the murder case of the class II student Pradyuman Thakur.

“I am not going to pass any detailed order in the case. I will first issue a notice of motion in the case,” observed Justice Inderjit and adjourned the case for Monday while issuing notice to the state government.

Appearing for Augustine and Grace, senior advocate Rajinder Singh Cheema pleaded that the trustees were Mumbai-based and not in charge of the local affairs in the Ryan International School, Bhondsi, where Pradyuman was murdered on September 8.

“We are not concerned to the day-to-day management of the school and are only trustees,” said Cheema, who also cited the old age of the trustees while seeking the court order for stay on their possible arrests. “We are not a gang… not running away.”

Senior advocate Randeep Singh Rai, who is representing Ryan in the case, said his client was not even linked to the Bhondsi school and was being named in the case only because he happens to be son of the trustees of Saint Xavier Educational Trust. Ryan is CEO of the Ryan School group.

The bench, during the hearing, also refused to entertain the intervention of counsels representing the victim’s family and Chandigarh Parents Association who opposed the bail pleas.

