Pull up those responsible for poor govt school education, says AAP

THE NEW state government must take action against those responsible for deterioration in the quality of education at government schools, said the Aam Aadmi Party.

In a statement released here on Thursday, the state convener of AAP, Gurpreet Singh Waraich, accused the previous SAD-BJP and Congress governments in Punjab of turning a blind eye to education at government government schools. “None of the governments in the past took initiatives to revive the education system and make it as good as the private education system,” he said.

Reacting sharply to the CAG report on government schools, Waraich said it shows that 1,170 government schools in the state are run by just one teacher. He said it is a mockery of the education system in the state and poor and underprivileged have been deprived of their right to education. Waraich demanded that the government must take strict action against those responsible for ruining the generation by not giving them a chance to get good education. The AAP leader said the Rs 1,362-crore fund received under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan was not released by the Badal government and that CAG had also raised its finger against the embezzlement of funds released for purchasing school books and uniforms of students. He demanded that a case be registered against the guilty.

The AAP convener suggested that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should revive education system in the state like that of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. He also demanded that the education budget should be increased as the Delhi government did. Waraich assured that AAP would help and appreciate if the government made a serious effort to revive the education system in the state.

