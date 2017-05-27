PUCASH to probe sexual harassment allegation against V-C

Panjab University (PU) Chancellor Mohammad Hamid Ansari’s office, in a letter to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has communicated that Panjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH) will investigate the sexual harassment allegation levelled by a varsity woman professor against Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover.

The letter will be put forth in the next Syndicate meeting.The letter stated that under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace; Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Act, 2013, a committee has also been formed which is competent enough to look into the matter.

The office of chancellor also clarified that it would not form any committee of its own.

In the Senate meeting held on January 29, some members had raised objections on the names included in the committee stating that it was made at the behest of the V-C and demanded a committee should be formed by the chancellor for a fair probe.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now