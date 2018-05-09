Public toilets dirty, feedback machines not working at many: Panchkula residents

A non-functional feedback machine at a toilet in Town Park, Sector 5, Panchkula. Jaipal Singh A non-functional feedback machine at a toilet in Town Park, Sector 5, Panchkula. Jaipal Singh

THREE MONTHS after Swacch Survekshan, feedback machines installed at public toilets present a ‘dirty’ picture. Where at some places, the buttons on the machines have stopped working, at some toilets residents say there has no response from the authorities even as they have been pressing red button that indicates that a toilet is dirty.

A user is required to press one of three buttons — green (clean), yellow (Ok) and red (dirty). These machines have been installed in 30 public toilets of the city in collaboration with BSNL.

The question on machine is — Is the toilet clean? It is written in Hindi and English. The feedback was meant to reach the Municipal Corporation, which was to help in maintaining the toilets. It will examine the efforts made by the civic officials, check the status of cleanliness and take feedback from residents, the civic body had claimed. As residents didn’t know where to complain, these machines were to convey their feedback to the authorities.

At public toilet of Sector 5 Yavnika park, the machine doesn’t work. Narinder Singh, a resident of Sector 8 who is a regular visitor to the park for walks, said the machine had not been functional for three months.

“There seems to be no electricity connection. The toilet is in a filthy condition and that is why we wished to tell the authorities that it was unclean. The purpose of installing these machines is not served then,” Aarhit, who visits the park for jogging, said.

In the public toilet in Sector 8 market, the machine is functional but response given by the residents has not been attended to even once.

“The condition of the toilets is so pathetic that people don’t use it. We keep pressing the red button but the condition remains the same. I don’t think this feedback even reaches the MC. May be it is just the light which comes when we press the button, which is just useless,” Narinder Singh, said.

The situation is similar in Sector 12 public toilet in the main market where there has been no response to residents’ feedback.

“The flush system doesn’t work here and above that there is no water. I don’t know what these machines have been installed for. Are they meant only for mere display… that we have feedback system in toilets?” said Rakesh Aggarwal, president of Sector 12 Residents welfare association.

Priyanka, mission officer, ODF, said at the end of every month, BSNL sends the feedback to the authorities.

“Usually, if the feedback is not being received for a long time, the machine is checked. I will still get it checked where it is not working. Every month, the feedback is directly sent to the agency managing the public toilets which further maintains it,” she said.

S K Nayar, President of Citizens Welfare association said, “The mobile toilets installed that time are not in a usable condition, feedback machines are not working and condition of the toilets has gone from bad to worse,”he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App