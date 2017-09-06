Public bicycle sharing system: Soon, get cycle on rent for Rs 5 per hour

IF ALL goes as per plans, city residents will soon get a bicycle on rent for Rs 5 per hour. In the public bicycle sharing system which is likely to begin by next month, the entire system, be it opening the cycle’s lock, will be operated through smart cards. There will be 600 cycle-sharing points and 10,000 bicycles. The cycle stations will be made at busy points in the city: Panjab University, Sector 17 Plaza, Sukhna Lake, Rose Garden, PGIMER and bus stand. A control room will be set up to check the movement of cycles. Any visitor who takes bicycles will have to get Aadhaar linked with the main command and control system.

“We are planning to have a system in which a person willing to get a bicycle on rent will have to pay a security of Rs 350, which is the cost equivalent to the insurance cost of the cycle. He will have to give his Aadhaar details too,” said a senior officer. The security amount will be refundable. The Chandigarh Smart City Company Limited will float tenders and the project is expected to begin next month.

Smart cards will be given to the user and recharging will be done through that. “If one wishes to use the cycle for two hours, he can get his card recharged for that amount. If he uses more than the amount for which he got his card recharged, the additional amount would be deducted from his security amount,” added the officer.

The moment the authorities get to know that a cycle has been stolen, the user will not be able to unlock the cycle, as the smart card will stop functioning.

“There will be a special software in the command and control system wherein all the details of each smart card will be fed. If a person doesn’t return the cycle within the said time frame, we can lock his details in a way that he will not be able to unlock it because it is all through the smart card,” the official said.

The company involved in the project will be allowed to paste their advertisement on bicycles.

