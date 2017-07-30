PU transgender student to lead first ever LGBT pride walk in Uttarakhand

Dhananjay Muangal Mukhi. (Express Photo) Dhananjay Muangal Mukhi. (Express Photo)

AFTER RAISING her voice for herself and her community’s rights at Panjab University, Dhananjay Muangal Mukhi, PU’s first ever transgender student, would now be making sure that her voice echoes in every house in Uttarakhand as she is all set to represent PU and primarily her community in Dehradun. On July 30, Dhananjay would take part in the first ever LGBT pride walk of Uttarakhand.

The LGBTQ community that stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer individuals/identities celebrated – publicly and proudly – the diversity of gender and sexuality that marks their lives.

Sharing her happiness, Dhananjay Chauhan told Chandigarh Newsline, “I am going to Dehradun on Sunday to join the LGBT Pride walk there. This is the first Pride of Uttarakhand. Rainbow will fly in Dev Bhoomi on Sunday. Around 250 people of our community would join the walk and show solidarity. I am really poud that finally my voice for the welfare of my community would be reaching my parental state. I don’t have words, I would be interacting with my native people in my mother tongue Garhwali.”

So, had she made any special preparations to spread awareness among the locals? “Yes, we will all walk in the Uttarakhandi attire. I am so happy that my state which is known to be quite reserved and conservative for the transgender community, have slowly started accepting us and because of this also, three more students would be coming to Panjab University for further studies,” said Dhananjay.

Notably, Dhananjay has completed her masters and since her admission to PU, she kept raising her voice for her community and because of her efforts, the first LGBT pride walk was held at PU in 2013. Recently, the PU authorities, responding to the continuous demand of Dhananjay, started construction of separate toilets for them near the public toilet at the student centre.

