PU to okay 10% increase in seats at affiliated colleges

Giving some hope to all those students who managed to make it to the waiting lists in certain post-graduate courses being offered by the colleges,Panjab University (PU) is all set to grant an approval of 10 per cent increase in seats offered in these courses. In response to the requests received from affiliated colleges,PU will be granting an approval for an increase in the number of seats in certain courses,depending on the feasibility.

To be granted from this academic session,the colleges are waiting for the final nod from the University authorities,though it was approved in the Syndicate meeting held on Sunday. Seeing a rush for some popular courses,the affiliated colleges had sought an increase in post-graduate,add on and innovative courses.

Vice-Chancellor R C Sobti maintained that the approval is being processed and will be finalised soon. Asked whether seats would be increased in popular undergraduate courses like BCom,Prof Sobti replied that the University cannot grant approval for the BCom course while post-graduate courses are under consideration.

Last year too,PU had approved a 10 per cent increase in seats for certain popular post-graduate courses. To be implemented from this academic session as the last date for admission with the V-Cs approval is scheduled to be August 31,the colleges as well as students are eagerly awaiting the final nod.

Speaking on the approval granted at the Syndicate meeting,Prof RPS Josh,Syndic,said,It was resolved at the meeting that the colleges should be granted an approval of a maximum increase of 10 per cent in those courses which were requested by the colleges. Some of these include MSc,MCom and certain add-on postgraduate courses.

An increase of 10 per cent in courses where the total number of seats is around 150 makes a considerable difference as around 15 more students can be adjusted. Post-graduate in almost all science subjects are popular among the students. Talking about Arts,subjects like Economics and Sociology attract a lot of candidates, said Achla Dogra,principal of Post Graduate Government College for Girls,Sector 11.

As most admissions have been made online this year,the exact number and position of candidates in the waiting list is only with PU,the coordinator for these online admissions.

