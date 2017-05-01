PU Syndicate forms 8-member panel to push for central university status

The Syndicate also approved a new Panjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH) for the term of two years starting from August 1, 2017 The Syndicate also approved a new Panjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH) for the term of two years starting from August 1, 2017

THE SYNDICATE members of the Panjab University constituted a committee of eight members to review the resolution seeking the central university status. The committee is headed by Jarnail Singh. The issue of pushing for the status of central university was raised by Syndicate member Gurmeet Singh in an emergency Syndicate meeting that was convened to ponder upon the solution. Gurmeet stated that all the problems of the Panjab University with regard to its financial crisis would come to a permanent end after the PU gets a central university status.

“The constitution of a committee on my resolution is the first small step in the right direction, though the road ahead is long and the fight has only just begun. We have to reach out to every section of the employees and also the Senate to drive home the need of central university status for PU. Further, convincing the Central government and also the Punjab government for the same is a part of this exercise,” said Gurmeet Singh.

The Syndicate also approved a new Panjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH) for the term of two years starting from August 1, 2017, to be chaired by Professor Manvinder Kaur, Department-cum-Centre for Women’s Study and Development. In the case of sexual harassment complaint against Dr Komal Singh, the Syndicate after accepting recommendations of the PUCASH Committee, decided to impose major penalty on Dr Komal Singh.

The penalty is yet to be decided by the Syndicate and V-C Arun Kumar Grover. The Syndicate members have also initiated an inquiry to look into the delay of this case as the mandatory show-cause notice after 60 days was delayed in this complaint of sexual harassment case. Professor Komal was found guilty of harassing a postgraduate student for indulging in sexual talks and it was second such complaint against the Assistant Professor.

The Syndicate accepted the report of PUCASH with respect to a professor’s complaint. The finding of the PUCASH was that the complaint of sexual harassment is an afterthought and is false and malicious. The master seniority list of university teachers at different levels recommended by a committee shall be put on online and after corrections if any and comments will be relooked at by the Syndicate members.

Timing shifted

In place of evening classes of the law course, Law Department has shifted the timing of the same course to 1 pm onwards. After the BAR Council of India notice to the Panjab University for not being able to make the full teaching hours as required the university had to shut its evening batch of law. Now keeping the course name intact the timing of the course has been kept in afternoon at 1 pm to complete the hours.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now