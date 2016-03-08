PU students’ council starts film screening, every Sunday

Panjab University Central Students Council (PUCSC) has started screening films on campus, one film every Sunday. While the Students Council projects this as an initiative to relax students, some view this as an attempt to woo voters and influence them. They also accused the council of not addressing core issues.

“Students tend to remain very busy throughout the year due to their preoccupation with academics. This is just an effort to help them unwind,” says Piyush Anand, party president, Students’ Organisation of India, who is also an organising member of the festival. “There are several other initiatives that our party is taking to address core student issues. We have been visiting hostels to remain in touch with students. We have helped set up solar geysers in hostels. Shuttle buses will soon operate in the university too,” he adds. On how the films are chosen for the screening, he says, “The choice is made keeping in mind the interests of the students. Screening of two films — Chaar Saahibzaade and PK — has already taken place based on students’ suggestions. We have received a good response with at least 500 students turning up in the first week and 300 in the second week.”

Monica Sabharwal, general secretary, Students for Society, said, “As long as the film festival focuses on films that reflect social realities, it will be a good effort and will be appreciated.”

